BREAKING: Suspect and victim identified in shooting.

Feb. 8—Muskogee Police arrested Ernest L. Norfleet, 64, on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an apparent shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday near Downtown Muskogee.

Muskogee Police Spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said Arcell D. Cannon, 27, was taken to a Tulsa hospital and later released. Hamlin said a person at the scene was taken to Muskogee Police Department for questioning.

Officers were dispatched at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and checked a weeded lot near the 900 block of W. Okmulgee Ave.

Hamlin said police had responded to a two reports of a trespasser on the property earlier Wednesday morning, but no trespassers were found.