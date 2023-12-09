BREAKING: Third arrest in Cailee Knight’s murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight.

18-year-old Darius Lucky Jr., has been charged with felony murder, according to Mobile Police.

Knight was shot and killed early Tuesday as she slept on a couch at a home on Rhett Drive in West Mobile.

The shots came from an AR-15, according to Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber, who added the girl’s 16-year-old brother was the intended target.

Police Chief Paul Prine said the drive-by shooting was possibly gang-related.

19-year-old Tyrone Williams and 22-year-old Arieal Curry were arrested and charged with felony murder on Thursday. Mobile County District Attorney, Keith Blackwood, told News 5 Curry was driving and Williams was an occupant in the vehicle and may have been the shooter.

