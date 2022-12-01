Breaking | Tri-Cities officer shot and wounded making an arrest in Pasco

A Pasco police officer was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon.

“One of our officers was shot while making an arrest this afternoon,” said a 3 p.m. police department Facebook post.

The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital, said the post.

And one suspect has been taken into custody after officers surrounded a house on the 1900 block of Riverview Drive, near 10th Avenue and West Pearl St.

Both Pasco and Kennewick officers were at the scene and 10th Avenue was blocked during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.