BREAKING: Trump indicted by NY grand jury
Former President Donald Trump was indicted today by a grand jury in the state of New York for his alleged part in hush money payments made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. (March 21)
Former President Donald Trump was indicted today by a grand jury in the state of New York for his alleged part in hush money payments made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. (March 21)
This is the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been criminally indicted
In 2021, China's government bought a 1% stake in the main domestic unit of TikTok owner ByteDance.
The legislature voted to enact the bill, which eliminates the permit system requiring sheriffs to perform criminal history checks.
The Cincinnati Reds will have their first normal Opening Day since 2019 vs. the Pirates. Here are the lineups.
Christie, who is currently mulling a 2024 presidential run of his own, says Trump and Biden are "both too old" and "out of touch."
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial continues with defense; Prince Harry returns to court in tabloid phone hacking case; HBO's "Succession" sets viewer mark for fourth-season start. (March 29)
Paltrow’s attorneys have also utilized animations to suggest her version of events makes more sense scientifically than her accuser’s.
During a March 16 taping of the 'Today' show, Hoda Kotb gave an update about her dating life and having help from Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.
The effort to feed thousands of pounds of lettuce to starving manatees in Florida officially ended for the winter season Wednesday, as deaths of the marine mammals appear to be slowing despite the long-term threat of pollution to their main food source, seagrass. It was the second year of the experimental feeding program that was launched because of the deaths of at least 1,100 manatees in 2021, which was by far the most ever recorded. All told, more than 2,000 manatees have died mostly of starvation from January 2021 through March 10 of this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Rupert Murdoch, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and fired Fox employee Abby Grossberg are also named
California is implementing a diesel engine ban that will kick in by the 2040s. Aside from the thousands of big rigs traversing the state’s roads and freeways, other vehicles like buses and garbage trucks would be affected by this ban as well. But waste companies are pushing for an exemption. The Sacramento Bee reports the cause is all because they once thought natural gas was the future.
Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said he is “tired” of hearing former President Trump’s grievances in his latest media appearance this week. “I think that no leader who is backward looking is a leader who can be victorious,” Christie said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Thursday when asked about Trump. “And I’m…
"Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat,” the actor said, listing all the things that were wrong with the '80s film.
It comes at a time when the game has never been more popular or involved in the culture, with the NCAA media rights deal coming up.
In Chicago’s closely watched mayoral race, frontrunner Paul Vallas bills himself as a moderate, managerial expert who can tackle the city’s long-running public safety problems. His opponent, progressive Cook County commissioner Brandon Johnson, has labeled Vallas a Republican in disguise. In this overwhelmingly Democratic city, it would be difficult to imagine a label more toxic.
Adam Wainwright can add Opening Day singer to his list of accomplishments.
“We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.
Russia has suffered huge losses trying to take the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, and in recent weeks progress has largely ground to a halt.
America’s top general said the city of Bakhmut has become a “slaughter-fest for the Russians” and that Vladimir Putin’s forces are getting “hammered” by Ukraine.