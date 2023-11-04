Breaking: Two deputies after North Fort Myers chase involving stolen U-Haul, thrown rock

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving the report of a stolen U-Haul in North Fort Myers late Thursday night that led to a chase.

Two men were arrested and authorities are continuing to investigate an incident late Thursday in North Fort Myers involving the theft of a U-Haul and a subsequent chase resulting in the crash of deputy's car and injury to the officer. Another deputy responding to the scene was injured after his car was struck by a rock thrown at the car.

Michael Kurpaska was taken into custody and will be charged with two counts of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, three counts of hit and run with damage and a felon possession of ammunition in relation to the U-Haul theft and chase, the Sheriff's Office reported on social media Friday.

Another man was arrested later in connection with the rock throwing incident.

According to a a Facebook post by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies identified a U-Haul box truck at a gas station near Woodward Avenue and Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers about 10.20 p.m. Thursday and later pursued it.

Despite attempts to stop it, the U-Haul began speeding on the wrong side of the road, directly at two deputy’s vehicles, according to the report. The U-Haul struck one sheriff's car and "continued to drive recklessly, ultimately striking a second deputy’s vehicle head-on," injuring the deputy.

The U-Haul stopped in the 400 block of San Jose Street, where the driver, identified as Kurpaska, was taken into custody. Detectives also discovered a loaded firearm and a round of ammunition matching that of Kurpaska's loaded firearm, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case involving the report of a stolen U-Haul in North Fort Myers late Thursday night that led to a chase.

The social media post said a search continued by the Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit for the U-Haul's second occupant who fled the scene.

As the event was unfolding, a deputy from another district responded to the crash scene when Nicholas Williams reportedly threw a large concrete rock at the marked patrol vehicle passing by to aid the injured deputy. Williams was charged with throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief resulting in property damage, the Sheriff's Office said.

The injured deputy was sent to Gulf Coast Hospital for medical evaluation and has been released.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Two arrests in N. Fort Myers from U-Haul theft, LCSO vehicle attack