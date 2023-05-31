BREAKING: Two suspects wanted following deadly westside shooting

Two suspects are wanted for a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s westside early this morning.

Jacksonville police say a man in his 30s was transported from Lane Avenue just south of Normandy Boulevard with at least one gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

According to JSO, a fight occurred between the victim and two other men in a business parking lot. After the shooting the suspects who fled in a newer model dark-colored sedan. The relationship between the three men is unknown at this time.

Witnesses were detained for questioning by investigators.

JSO says a VyStar ATM and cameras from other businesses may be helpful in capturing the shooting and identifying suspects.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

