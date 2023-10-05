BREAKING: Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder, elderly suspect in custody

A 76-year-old Whatcom County man was in custody after his arrest Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies booked Wayne Harold Mahar Sr. into the Whatcom County Jail shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to online records.

Mahar was being held without bail.

No other information was immediately available, including the name of the victim and the location and manner of the killing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.