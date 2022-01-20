BREAKING: Woman found dead in burned, ransacked mobile home

A Tulare woman is dead and now police must connect the dots to figure out what happened.

A Tulare police officer was patrolling around 6:20 a.m. Thursday near the 500 block of West Pleasant Avenue when he noticed a vehicle had its doors and trunk open. The car was parked under the carport of the mobile home.

"The officer stopped to investigate and noted that it appeared to have been rummaged through," Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa said. "While checking the vehicle he observed smoke coming from within the same mobile home and shortly after heard someone screaming inside."

The officer forced his way into the mobile home and found it engulfed in flames.

Once the Tulare Fire Department put out the fire, they found a 74-year-old female inside the mobile home. Officers are not releasing the woman's name until they can notify her family.

Her exact cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.

"The Tulare Police Department is working with the Tulare Fire Department to determine the origin of the fire and whether or not the fire was accidental or the result of a criminal act," Hinojosa said. "More information will be provided as it develops."

Those with potential information can call the Tulare Police Department at 684-4290, or anonymously at 685-2300, ext: 4445. Tips can be submitted online here.

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Woman found dead in burned, ransacked mobile home