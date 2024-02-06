‘Breaks my heart’: Beloved Boise bakery and cafe to close. Gift shop next door, too

Sometimes customer love just isn’t enough.

Despite many glowing online reviews, Trailside Bakery Cafe plans to shutter soon in Boise. The breakfast and coffee destination at 2919 W. State St. made the announcement on Instagram.

“Breaks my heart to share the news that Trailside will be closed by the end of February. Feeling so much appreciation to those who’ve been part of the team from the beginning and the support of the community. Thank you, Boise.”

“The day we close will be largely determined by when we all find other jobs,” a second post clarified. “The end of February was stated to mostly give those with gift cards a chance to come and redeem them or get a refund. A date will be posted as soon as we know.”

Trailside’s demise spells the end for its next-door gift shop, too — the recently launched Sagebrush Collaborative at 2913 W. State St.

Trailside Bakery Cafe is still serving freshly made food and drink, but its days are numbered.

Opened in 2022, Trailside Bakery Cafe lured customers with the promise of “homemade food, created and served with kindness. Ethical and sustainably sourced clean ingredients, local, regional, and seasonally based supply chain.”

Reviewers give Trailside a 4.5 out of 5.0 rating on Yelp and a 4.7 out of 5.0 on Google. Customers who like it tend to really like it. “Endlessly grateful for this place!” wrote one reviewer. “I love Trailside!” proclaimed another. Still one more: “This place has so much heart and flavor!”

Trailside hasn’t ruled out a reincarnation elsewhere — someday. ”In the meantime,” the cafe wrote on Instagram, “maybe pastry pop-ups?”

Sagebrush Collaborative finds its future similarly unclear. After its shop opened in November as an extension of Trailside, the artists collective now is on the hunt for a new location. A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $25,000 to fund a transition and first year of operations.

“I think with the right help, and the right team, Sagebrush can survive,” GoFundMe organizer and artist Jess Wagner wrote.