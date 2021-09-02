Breakthough Infections Are Less Likely to Lead to Long COVID, a Study Suggests

Emily Anthes
·3 min read
Moira Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, was visiting with relatives who were unvaccinated last month; both Smith and her mother, who are vaccinated, came down with COVID-19 infections. (Ash Adams/The New York Times)
Moira Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, was visiting with relatives who were unvaccinated last month; both Smith and her mother, who are vaccinated, came down with COVID-19 infections. (Ash Adams/The New York Times)

People who experience breakthrough infections of the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated are about 50% less likely to experience long COVID-19 than are unvaccinated people who catch the virus, researchers said in a large new report on British adults.

The study, which was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, also provides more evidence that the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines offer powerful protection against symptomatic and severe disease.

“This is really, I think, the first study showing that long COVID is reduced by double vaccination, and it’s reduced significantly,” said Dr. Claire Steves, a geriatrician at King’s College London and the study’s lead author.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Although many people with COVID-19 recover within a few weeks, some experience long-term symptoms, which can be debilitating. This constellation of lingering aftereffects that have become known as long COVID-19 may include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, heart palpitations and other symptoms. But much about the condition remains mysterious.

“We don’t have a treatment yet for long COVID,” Steves said. Getting vaccinated, she said, “is a prevention strategy that everybody can engage in.”

The findings add to a growing pile of research on so-called breakthrough infections among vaccinated people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the highly contagious delta variant is causing more of these breakthroughs than other versions of the virus, although infections in fully vaccinated people still tend to be mild.

The new findings are based on data from more than 1.2 million adults in the COVID Symptom Study, in which volunteers use a mobile app to log their symptoms, test results and vaccination records. The participants include those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines between Dec. 8 and July 4, as well as a control group of unvaccinated people.

Of the nearly 1 million people who were fully vaccinated, 0.2% reported a breakthrough infection, the researchers found. Those who did get breakthrough infections were roughly twice as likely to be asymptomatic as were those who were infected and unvaccinated. The odds of being hospitalized were 73% lower in the breakthrough group than the infected, unvaccinated group.

The odds of having long-term symptoms — lasting at least four weeks after infection — were also 49% lower in the breakthrough group.

“Of course, vaccines also massively reduce your risk of getting infected in the first place,” Steves said. That lowered risk means that vaccination should reduce the odds of long COVID-19 by even more, she noted.

The study has limitations, the researchers acknowledge, the most notable of which is that the data is all self-reported. Long COVID-19 is also difficult to study, with wide-ranging symptoms that may vary enormously in severity.

But Steves said that she hoped the findings might encourage more young people, whose vaccination rates have lagged behind, to get the shots. Young adults are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus than older adults, but they are still at risk for long COVID-19, she noted.

“Being out of action for six months has a major impact on people’s lives,” she said. “So, if we can show that their personal risk of long COVID is reduced by getting their vaccinations, that may be something that may help them make a decision to go ahead and get a vaccine.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccines cut chances of long-haul coronavirus in half, study shows; US reports more than quarter of world's new cases: COVID-19 updates

    In one of the first pieces of research on the effects of vaccines on long-haul COVID, a new study shows the risk is cut in half after two doses.

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

    Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect

  • Kosovo to destroy 133,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

    The Kosovo government decided to destroy 133,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines over their expired date of use as the country faces a sharp rise in the coronavirus death rate. The vaccines that will be destroyed were part of a donation from Norway with August 31 seen as an expiration date. The decision to destroy vaccines triggered criticism, with some people calling for the resignation of the health minister on the health ministry's Facebook page.

  • Duke doctor: Questions remain about who needs a COVID vaccine booster shot and when

    Vaccinated people are still much less likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19.

  • An outbreak at a church camp gave 87 people COVID-19. All but 8 were unvaccinated.

    A June outbreak at an Illinois camp exposed more than 1,100 people to the coronavirus. No vaccinated people were hospitalized.

  • Being fully vaccinated halves the risk of getting long COVID after infection, UK study suggests

    The study, published in The Lancet, said a small proportion of fully vaxxed people with breakthrough infections experienced long-lasting symptoms.

  • China steps in to regulate brutal '996' work culture

    Workers in China are fed up with the brutal 12-hour work days once seen as a key driver of success.

  • Indian River County Humane Society hopes to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ida

    The Indian River County Humane Society is hoping to rescue some animals in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

  • Bills to place Marquez Stevenson on IR, Jacob Hollister won’t be re-signed

    Updates from #Bills GM Brandon Beane on Marquez Stevenson, Jacob Hollister:

  • The Non-Smoking Future of Legal Marijuana

    With cannabis coming out of the shadows, new ways of taking the plant are being developed that don't include smoking. Ben Rains lets you in on the burgeoning marijuana edibles space, which is surging in legal states throughout the U.S.

  • Questor: after Beijing’s attack on Alibaba and Tencent, should we sell our Chinese stocks?

    Why, investors around the world are asking, did some of China’s most admired companies come under attack from the authorities earlier this year? What are the implications for those businesses and for investing in China more generally? Some wonder whether Beijing has become so unpredictable that China is now, in City jargon, “uninvestable”.

  • Kentucky arrests 46 and rescues 21 as part of a national human trafficking crackdown

    Operation United Front involved 12 states and took place on Aug. 26.

  • Beto O'Rourke launches "drive-to-you" voter registration tool

    Former congressman and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is launching a new voter registration tool on Thursday, which will allow eligible Texans to register to vote right at home by deploying volunteers to their houses when requested.Why it matters: The announcement comes just two days after the Republican-controlled Texas legislature passed a bill widely criticized by Democrats and voting rights activists for making it more difficult for some Texans to vote.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Bull Riders Cut Longtime Vegas Ties to Move World Finals to Texas

    After the pandemic forced the PBR to move its World Finals event last year from Las Vegas to Texas, the PBR has decided the lone star state will now be its new permanent home for the PBR World Finals. The event will relocate from Las Vegas to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, starting next […]

  • A Louisiana man is presumed dead after he was attacked by an alligator in Hurricane Ida floodwaters

    The 71-year-old man was attacked by the gator at around noon on Monday outside his home in the city of Slidell, officials said.

  • Corelight secures $75M Series D to bolster its network defense offering

    Corelight, a San Francisco-based startup that claims to offer the industry’s first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, has raised $75 million in Series D investment led by Energy Impact Partners. The round — which also includes a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, Crowdstrike Falcon Fund and Gaingels — brings Corelight’s total raised to $160 million, following a $50 million Series C in October 2019, a $25 million Series B in September 2018, and a $9.2 million Series A in July 2017. Brian Dye, CEO of Corelight, tells TechCrunch that given Corelight’s market opportunity and performance — the startup claims to be the fastest-growing NDR player at scale — it plans to invest in growth and expects to raise additional capital in the future.

  • Vaccines made in South Africa to stay in Africa, says envoy

    Vaccine doses produced by a plant in South Africa will no longer be exported to Europe following the intervention of South Africa’s government, the African Union's COVID-19 vaccine envoy said Thursday. J&J doses produced in South Africa “will stay in Africa and will be distributed in Africa,” he said.

  • U.S. FDA seeks new warnings on arthritis drugs from Pfizer, Lilly and AbbVie

    The warnings on Wednesday stem from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's review of Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz after initial results from a February trial showed an increased risk of serious heart-related problems and cancer with the drug. AbbVie shares closed down 7%, while Pfizer and Eli Lilly were slightly lower.

  • WhatsApp faces $267M fine for breaching Europe's GDPR

    It's been a long time coming but Facebook is finally feeling some heat from Europe's much trumpeted data protection regime: Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has just announced a €225 million (~$267M) for WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been under investigation by the Irish DPC, its lead data supervisor in the European Union, since December 2018 -- several months after the first complaints were fired at WhatsApp over how it processes user data under Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), once it begun being applied in May 2018.

  • Answers to Questions About the Texas Abortion Law

    A Texas law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect Wednesday, despite the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to the procedure, making the state the most restrictive in the nation in terms of access to abortion services. Other states have passed similar laws, but those measures face legal challenges. The Texas law is the first to be implemented. On a vote of 5-4, the court refused just before midnight Wednesday to block the law.