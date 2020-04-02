Breakthrough Ebola Treatment Receives Contract from U.S. Government

BARDA awards late-stage experimental treatment funds

MIAMI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP today announced that it has been awarded a contract for $10.9 million to support the development of ansuvimab (mAb114), an experimental Ebola treatment, though licensure with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The contract awarded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) includes contract options for an additional $139.8 million.

"We are excited to continue our work with BARDA to support the development and approval of ansuvimab, a critical asset to prepare for the potential reemergence of Ebola," said Wendy Holman, CEO of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. "As the current COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, having FDA-approved treatment options available quickly for emerging infectious diseases is essential to control disease outbreaks before they reach pandemic proportions."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), Division of Contract Management & Acquisition (DCMA), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), awarded this contract to Ridgeback Bio for the development of ansuvimab for treatment of Ebolavirus Disease (EVD) based under the authority of 41 United States Code (U.S.C.) 3304(a)(1) as set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 6.302-1, only one responsible source that can satisfy the agency's requirement.

About Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is a privately held, majority woman owned biotechnology company focused on orphan and infectious diseases. Initial funding for Ridgeback Biotherapeutics originated from Wayne and Wendy Holman; two individuals committed to investing in and supporting technologies that will make the world a better place. The team at Ridgeback is dedicated to working toward finding life-saving and life changing solutions for patients and diseases that need champions. Ridgeback is in the process of completing a Biologics Licensing Application with the Food & Drug Administration for mAb114 (ansuvimab) for the treatment of Ebola. Ansuvimab development has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract Numbers 75A50119C00059 and 75A50120C0009. Ridgeback has partnered with Emory's DRIVE group and is developing EIDD-2801, an investigational oral therapeutic for COVID-19. Ridgeback expects to begin human trials for EIDD-2801 in April 2020.

