Breakthru Beverage Pledges $500,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Leading distributor and broker of spirits, wine and beer brands to spearhead charitable efforts across its North American footprint

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced a $500,000 commitment to partner with local nonprofit organizations, restaurants, and restaurant groups to purchase meals for front-line responders battling the COVID-19 outbreak and vulnerable populations affected by it, such as children and the elderly. This includes a contribution to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation (RWCF) in addition to supporting Breakthru's 13 U.S. markets and Canadian operations by partnering with non-profits, local restaurants and restaurant groups.

Breakthru is proud to partner with the RWCF, a 501c3 nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers whose mission includes advocacy and support of those in the industry. Funds directed to RWCF during the COVID-19 crisis will offer relief to individual out-of-work restaurant workers through non-profit organizations serving restaurant workers in crisis.

"During these uncertain times, we have been inspired and motivated by the camaraderie of our industry. Together, we are resilient, and I am confident that we will overcome the challenges we're currently navigating through partnership," said Greg Baird, President and CEO of Breakthru Beverage Group. "We want to thank the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation for the support they offer to this critical industry and employees during this crisis and year-round. Their commitment to those who help our industry thrive is inspiring and we are honored to support their efforts."

"With thousands of restaurants closed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, we've seen the devastating impact it has had on restaurant workers and their families across the country," said John deBary, RWCF Co-Founder and Board President. "Breakthru Beverage has truly stepped up to support struggling restaurant workers and we're grateful for their partnership and generosity."

Across its local U.S. markets and Canada, Breakthru Beverage Group is also providing financial support to local nonprofit organizations, restaurants or restaurant groups that provide meals for front line responders including healthcare workers and vulnerable populations such as children or the elderly during these challenging times.

"Across our footprint, our support for local communities has been a defining characteristic of Breakthru for generations," added Baird. "We recognize that we are in a unique position to leverage our scale and resources to offer relief and feel honored to help support those who have put their lives on the line and those who are particularly vulnerable today."

As the impacts from the COVID-19 public health crisis continues to unfold, Breakthru Beverage Group remains committed to serving as a responsible and attentive partner across its North American footprint. Breakthru will continue to evaluate opportunities to make a positive impact in the communities in which its associates live and work while keeping the health and wellness of its associates and partners at the center of its decisions. Additional information regarding Breakthru's market efforts will be shared locally concurrent with related activities.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Across all markets – Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin – and Canada, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com .

About Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation (RWCF) is an advocacy and action 501c3 nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for gender equality, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's full focus is on supporting workers, small business owners, and an industry in crisis through its Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund. The fund is structured to address three needs: the majority of funds will go to Southern Smoke Foundation to support restaurant industry workers who are in immediate financial crisis; remaining funds will support organizations working to provide crisis relief (in areas such as mental health support, childcare, and food pantries), and to establish a no-interest, no-collateral loan program to help small businesses get back up and running after this crisis has passed. For more information, please visit www.RestaurantWorkersCF.org.

