Brean Capital Terminates Alliance with Maple Life Analytics

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brean Capital today announced that it has terminated its alliance with Maple Life Analytics, effective as of May 23, 2020, pursuant to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement between Brean and Maple Life Analytics. This will allow both Brean and Maple to pursue their respective strategies.

Brean Capital, LLC is a full-service broker-dealer founded in 1973. Under its current management team, Brean became a leader in Mortgage Backed Securities sales and trading, eventually expanding product offering lines to include loans, Treasuries, GSE debt, municipal bonds, ABS, etc. Brean leveraged its expertise in sales and trading to build a full-service investment banking team that provides a broad range of capital and advisory services. Brean now offers a full suite of services for institutional and corporate clients. Brean Capital's nationwide footprint includes offices in New York, Chicago, Memphis, Seattle, Birmingham, Boston and Charlotte.

