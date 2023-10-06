Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection is key to survival
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Ohio, accounting for 29% of all new female invasive cancer cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Ohio, accounting for 29% of all new female invasive cancer cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Childhood cancer survivors say they deal with anxiety about cancer returning and that it felt scary to step back into “normal life.”
Consumers stockpiled savings during the pandemic. Wall Street is no longer interested in estimating how much of this money has been spent.
The news follows similar layoffs across the gaming industry.
Early data from several investment banks suggest the consumer is retrenching with student loan repayments starting up.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
A number of venture investors and startups are engaging with Bank of Baroda to acquire a stake in the lender's subsidiary Nainital, according to people familiar with the matter. Premji Invest and stock broking giant Zerodha are among the prospective backers that have held conversations with Bank of Baroda, which has agreed to sell a significant stake in the subsidiary, the people said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are private. Bank of Baroda, which owns over 98% stake in Nainital Bank, has been looking to divest its stake in Nainital Bank, which operates in five Indian states and has over 140 branches, for over a year at the direction of the regulator.
Is a money market account a savings account? Although they share similarities, they differ in terms of rates, minimum deposits, and fees.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
How the expansion teams acquire their first roster, which could include an improved expansion draft system, would go a long way to competitive success for them and the league.
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
WK Kellogg is determined to put its more-than-a-century-old cereal business on the right track after its split with Kellanova.
Julio Rodríguez indicated that his friendship with the reliever is over because of the incident.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
Users can now log workouts and food intake directly on smartwatches running Google's Wear OS.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
Uber has been found to have failed to comply with European Union algorithmic transparency requirements in a legal challenge brought by two drivers whose accounts were terminated by the ride-hailing giant, including with the use of automated account flags. Uber also failed to convince the court to cap daily fines of €4,000 being imposed for ongoing non-compliance -- which now exceed over half a million euros (€584,000). The Amsterdam District Court found in favor of two of the drivers who are litigating over data access over what they couch as 'robo-firings'.
By raising interest rates to tackle inflation, the Fed has made it more costly to finance government debt, alarming deficit hawks.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.