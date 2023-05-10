New breast cancer screening guidelines could save lives

The Conversation

About 10% of COVID-19 patients will experience continuing symptoms for 12 weeks or more following diagnosis. Maria Korneeva/Moment via Getty ImagesA patient of mine, once a marathon runner, now gets tired just walking around the block. She developed COVID-19 during the 2020 Christmas holiday and saw me during the summer of 2021. Previously, her primary care doctor had recommended a graded exercise program. But exercise exhausted her. After months of waiting, she finally had an appointment at our