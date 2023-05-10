New breast cancer screening guidelines could save lives
A mom of three was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and she died in 2023 when she was 38 years old.
Bebe Rexha rocked a swimsuit with a deep V plunge, and her abs are next-level killer. She likes to mix things up with boxing, Pilates, yoga, or running.
Emily Ratajkowski dropped a photo of herself in a football jersey and thong on Instagram, and her toned butt is on full display. Emily likes evening workouts.
"If the option is on the table for me to delete my traps from the equation ... I am taking that option all day."
Jessica DeLoach was worried her toddler daughter had stuck something in her ear, but what doctors pulled out was far more upsetting
The first known case of cancer was discovered in an early human relative's toe bone.
Last summer, Joe Loree made an appointment to see his urologist. He’d occasionally noticed blood in his urine and wanted to have that checked out. His doctor ordered a prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, test to measure a protein in his blood that might indicate prostate cancer — or a number of more benign conditions. “It came back somewhat elevated,” said Loree, 68, an instructional designer who lives in Berkeley, California. A biopsy found a few cancer cells, “a minuscule amount,” he recalled.
About 10% of COVID-19 patients will experience continuing symptoms for 12 weeks or more following diagnosis. Maria Korneeva/Moment via Getty ImagesA patient of mine, once a marathon runner, now gets tired just walking around the block. She developed COVID-19 during the 2020 Christmas holiday and saw me during the summer of 2021. Previously, her primary care doctor had recommended a graded exercise program. But exercise exhausted her. After months of waiting, she finally had an appointment at our
From the array of symptoms to how it will impact your beauty routine, here's what you need to know.
Although this deadly blood disease is still rare in Canada, cases are growing and experts warn it shouldn’t be ignored.
Puberty blockers are safe and have been used to delay puberty in children for decades. Indiana's new law discriminates against transgender youth.
Nausea is a common side effect of Ozempic. It's recommended for people to rotate between injection sites to reduce skin irritation, but it's unlikely to make a difference in side effects. Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication that is occasionally prescribed off-label for weight loss, can cause a number of side effects—with nausea being one of the most common.
The appendix is a small, pouch-like organ located on the lower right-hand side of the abdomen. The appendix's role has been largely unclear, but some experts now believe the organ may help restore your gut back to normal after diarrhea or antibiotic treatment. Sudden, severe pain near the appendix can be a sign of a condition called appendicitis.
Olivia Goodreau felt tired often, but doctors didn't know what was wrong. Then, she was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Now, she advocates for awareness.
The entrepreneur and women's health activist shared some visual responses to some hateful online accusations Sunday
Chugging a carton of milk isn't the only way to build strong bones.
Some of the most popular workout moves aren't just ineffective, they can be dangerous.
Angelina Jolie shared an old photo with her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died of breast and ovarian cancer, in honor of Wold Ovarian Cancer Day.
Doctor noticed freckles in woman's eye. It was sign of rare ocular melanoma where nevi, moles or freckles, turn into melanoma.
Richard Soller, who broke records by finishing the 2012 Chicago Marathon at 85, is now 94 and competes in races. Here are his longevity tips.