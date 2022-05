Best Life

While there are many factors associated with the development of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, health experts cite aging as the largest risk. According to the Alzheimer's Association, genetics, lifestyle habits, and your environment are all thought to affect your chances of developing Alzheimer's disease—the most common form of dementia—but most individuals with the disease are over the age of 65. After that point, the risk doubles every five years. But while aging is unavoidable, there are s