‘My Breasts Never Stopped Growing’: Kenya Moore Reveals She Had a Breast Lift and Reduction Following Her Daughter’s Birth — See Before and After Photos

Kenya Moore revealed during a recent interview with “The Jasmine Brand” the reason why she had to undergo breast argumentation following the birth of her daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

Moore welcomed Daly with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, in November 2018.

The 50-year-old told the publication without disclosing when she got the breast lift and reduction, “This is a direct result of a breast lift and reduction! They are sitting, honey–they are definitely sitting now.”

Moore also shared that her breast size was a G cup prior to the surgery. “After Brooklyn, my breasts never stopped growing.” In addition to her surgery announcement, the reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” opened up about how breastfeeding also affected her cup size.

She said,“I breastfed for like three months… [My breasts] definitely got bigger, but I wasn’t producing a whole lot of milk. Like, I was struggling with the whole milk situation.”

Moore wrapped up that conversation by stating despite her breasts enlarging during the nursing process, she saw a difference in her body. “They got bigger, but after I stopped breastfeeding my body went right back like after three weeks. I was surprised!”

In April, Moore first shared the news of her breast lift and reduction surgery during season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” In that same month, on April 26, while filming Peacock’s Housewives crossover series, “Real Housewives All-Stars,” the star showcased the results in several Instagram story posts.

In one of the now-deleted images, she thanked plastic surgeon Dr. Chad Deal for a remarkable job. She said, “Thank you, [Dr. Deal] for the beautiful breast lift.” Another post included the hashtags, which read, “new life, new boobs, and [breast lift and reduction].”