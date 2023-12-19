'A breath of fresh air': Lanphier's $93.2 million reconstruction will debut in January

Workers are putting finishing touches on construction at Lanphier High School. District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill told school board members Monday that the renovated building will be ready for students and teachers on Jan. 16.

Lanphier High School students and teachers will begin using every part of the $93.2 million updated building on Jan. 16, said Superintendent Jennifer Gill at the District 186 board of education meeting Monday.

Some construction will be going on through next summer, including an auditorium, a first for the school, and the abatement and tear down of the Edison wing and the old Lober-Nika Gymnasium.

The first boys basketball game scheduled at the new Lober-Nika Gymnasium is on Jan. 12 when the Lions host rival Lincoln. The Railsplitters rejoined the Central State Eight Conference this year.

More: One way or another: Changes to traffic patterns on Fourth, Adams stalled until spring

Among other new amenities at Lanphier are classrooms and labs, an esports room, and an area for a construction trades program.

"It's a culmination," Gill said of the "move-in" date. "It's something that means a lot to the north side and the pride (it has) for the new school. I think it will bring a lot of pride to our entire community."

Gill said the goal from the beginning was to preserve "the historical nature of Lanphier but yet make it to where it is completely redone and renewed inside. Being able to preserve and comprehensively reconstruct a building that has a lot of meaning to our community was the right way to go."

Students will be able to use the main doors on 11th Street for the first time since construction began in the spring of 2022.

Once inside, the familiar terrazzo floor will greet students, but as they look straight through, Gill said, they will see the new commons area that includes a skylight.

"It's absolutely beautiful and open," Gill said.

Board president Micah Miller, a 1995 graduate of Lanphier along with his wife, Tonya, said he has poked around the construction some but is "champing at the bit" to see the updates.

District 186 board of education president Micah Miller

Lanphier, paired with the former Pillsbury site being remediated across the way, helps bring a new perspective to the north side, he said.

"This is going to be a breath of fresh air, not only for District 186 and the students and teachers and the operations and maintenance folks, but for the community," Miller said. "The economics of this are just good.

"Your physical environment can have a profound effect on your mood, on your mental health, and certainly on your ability to learn. Of all the factors that come together to produce a good education, being able to take all these deficiencies at the facility level and remove them completely, that's the exciting part."

In 2018, Sangamon County voters approved a 1% sales tax hike to pay for school construction projects throughout the district.

Lanphier High School Principal Artie Doss speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony at the school Thursday April 14, 2022. [Thomas J. Turney/ The State Register-Journal]

An estimated $123 million reconstruction of Springfield High School will begin in the upcoming spring.

Next summer, a major renovation will kick off at Southeast High School, along with upgrades to Spartan Stadium.

Spokeswoman Rachel Dyas said the district doesn't have a cost estimate yet on the Southeast project.

BLDD Architects, Inc. designed the changes at Lanphier while O'Shea Builders is managing the construction.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Lanphier High School in Springfield is readying its reconstruction