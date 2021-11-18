Use of breath tests again suspended

Nov. 18—SALEM — A Salem judge who has been overseeing litigation over the breath alcohol test devices used by police in Massachusetts has ordered another statewide suspension of their use pending a hearing into new complaints about their reliability.

Judge Robert Brennan, in a decision Monday, concluded that until he can hear evidence about the issues being raised, including software problems, and decisions by the Office of Alcohol Testing to change the cleaning protocol for the devices that, defense lawyers argue, could damage them, he is ordering that they not be used.

It's the latest development in a saga that started in 2015 when questions first emerged about the standard to which the machines, the Draeger Alcotest 9510, had been calibrated.

"Here we go again," said Springfield lawyer Joe Bernard, who has led six years of litigation on behalf of defense attorneys and their clients across the state.

Bernard blamed the Office of Alcohol Testing for the latest debacle.

"After hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on litigation and millions of dollars spent on salaries and upkeep, OAT has not gotten the message," said Bernard in a statement.

Brennan, the presiding judge in Salem District Court, was designated to hear litigation on a consolidated appeal by a number of accused drunken drivers. He eventually concluded that due to efforts by the Office of Alcohol Testing to withhold potentially exculpatory evidence about problems with the devices, he barred their use as evidence in trials until the agency made significant progress toward accreditation.

Despite that, lawyers for accused — and some convicted — drunk drivers say the lab has again fallen back into a "culture of dysfunction" and incompetence.

Aside from the software issues, which apparently have allowed improper results to be reported, the lab failed to notify lawyers of the change in mouthpieces and cleaning protocol, and also has failed to enforce a requirement that only certified operators administer the tests.

Brennan, in his decision, said those issues need answers.

"Breathalyzer results undeniably are among the most incriminating and powerful pieces of evidence in prosecutions," Brennan wrote. "Their improper inclusion in criminal cases not only unfairly impacts individual defendants, but also undermines public confidence in the criminal justice system."

On the other hand, the judge acknowledged that excluding breath test results "has enormous potential to significantly impact public safety."

The state's district attorneys opposed the latest request by the defense lawyers, and argued that Brennan no longer has the authority to hear the matter. Brennan disagreed, citing the Trial Court chief justice's order designating him to hear the new challenges.

The judge said his "initial inclination was to err on the side of public safety and allow each district attorney's office to continue to make its own choice, potentially at its peril if the evidence were later deemed inadmissible."

However, he said he is concerned that leaving it up to individual judges would put them in the position of having to resolve complicated issues that he's also going to address about the devices.

Brennan ordered that new hearings on the machines' reliability and the practices of the Office of Alcohol Testing be scheduled within 60 days.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

