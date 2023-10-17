'I can breathe again': Christopher Hernandez's family reacts to Vonville conviction

The siblings of Christopher Hernandez expressed hope that the legal battle is over after Philip Vonville, the man who killed their brother, was convicted in his third trial regarding the 2009 stabbing.

“I hope it’s the end of it,” said Kristina Androne, Hernandez's sister. “I’m glad to know that they didn’t buy his crap and I hope he really stops, that’s all I want, I just want to be free… [Vonville’s] been dragging this out for no reason, you told your story, it’s enough already.”

On Friday, Oct. 13, Vonville was found guilty of third-degree murder after a four-day trial.

“There’s relief and a little bit of dread,” Androne continued. “I wonder if we’ll have to come back, but I hope not.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“I can breathe again,” said Hernandez's younger brother, Brian Hernandez. “It feels like we’ve been holding our breath leading up to this and it’s over for now, justice has been served, but Christopher didn’t get a chance to live, didn’t get a chance to fight, we’re still alive, so we’re going to keep fighting.”

Hernandez also expressed hope that Vonville will show actual remorse for his actions.

Christopher Hernandez: Fatal stabbing victim was PM West wrestler, loyal friend

More: Vonville guilty of third-degree murder in Hernandez stabbing

“I thought it was a fair and just verdict,” said Richard Luthcke, a retired Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department detective who also works as a special detective for the District Attorney’s office and testified against Vonville during the trial. “We had the same verdict in 2010. There was some clerical issues that brought it back for trial, and this kind of thing is extremely hard on the family, and like they said at the end of the trial, they just want to heal from this, and I’m glad that he was convicted.”

Vonville was granted a retrial in 2019, on the grounds that the 2010 judge, former Monroe County President Judge Ronald E. Vican, violated his Fifth Amendment rights with a jury instruction saying jurors could infer guilt from the fact that he did not testify. His second trial in 2020 ended in a mistrial after a juror looked up information about the case.

“We’re glad the jury did the right thing, and it brings justice to Christopher Hernandez and hopefully will bring some closure to the family and allow the family to continue to heal after this tragedy,” said Assistant District Attorney Chad Martinez, who led most of the prosecution's case against Vonville in the latest trial.

Robert Saurman of Saurman Law, who observed Vonville as he represented himself, was unable to comment on his behalf. Attempts to reach Vonville in the Monroe County Correctional Facility were unsuccessful as of Tuesday morning.

Max Auguliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Third Vonville trial: Victim's family hopes conviction ends case