Breathe Fresh Air Into Your Collection With This 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible

Enjoy the sun or a drive-in movie view in this incredible Tri-Five.

The 1957 Chevy Bel Air is easily the most recognizable car of the era. It was king of the quintessential Tri-Five line that brought the world the drool-worthy mid-50s Chevy body style. This particular example is a convertible, so you can throw your vehicle sun shades down and enjoy the sun while you’re driving.

After a few years of only offering the full-size Chevy Bel Air as a two-door hardtop, the Bel Air started to come in several unique body styles and premium trim levels. One of those body styles would in the convertible. Along with the new style of the second generation of the Chevy Bel Air, being able to have a convertible variant made the big car even more dreamy for buyers.

1957 represents the most popular year model for the Tri-Five family, and more specifically the Chevy Bel Air. The headline for the 1957 year model was the availability of the V8 283 cubic inch engine, which is the bored-out version of the 265. While the 162-horsepower 265 cubic-inch was still available for that year, the 185-horsepower 283ci engine was more popular, for obvious reasons. However, this particular example has a 4.8-liter LS based engine, which blows the available engines out of the water, unless pure originality is important.

This example is a perfect ice cream cruiser with the sun shades down, or roll up to a movie in it.

