If you think you love your Instant Pot as much as you possibly can, just wait until you unlock a whole world of new functionality with the Tecvinci 12-Piece Instant Pot Accessories Set. For just $24.99 after you clip the $4 coupon, you get 12 different accessories that let you cook food in your Instant Pot in a whole bunch of new ways. We particularly love the silicone egg molds and the non-stick springform pan. If you have any instant pot with a capacity between 5 and 8 quarts, definitely check it out.
Here are the bullet points from the product page:
Related Stories:
Best Garden Hose
Best Humidifier
Breathe new life into your Instant Pot with 12 great accessories for $25
- PERFECT INSTANT POT SET: Our product comes in a full kit of 12 pieces instant pot accessories which perfectly meets almost your needs for making the best meals.! Include: 1*Stainless Steel Steamer Basket, 1*Non-stick Springform Pan, 1*Egg Rack,1*Silicone basting Brush, 1*Silicone Egg Mold, 1*Plate Clip,1*Silicone Trivet Mats, 3*Magnetic Cook Time Cheat Sheets, 1*Food Tong, 1 pair of mini Mitts and Bouns Free Recipe Ebook ( START DOWNLOAD BY SCANNING THE QR CODE THAT STICKED ON THE BOX)
- SUPER VERSATILE: Steam favorite veggies, meats in the steamer baskets, bake delicious cake in the cheesecake pan, cook a dozen eggs with stackable egg steamer rack, lift food out of deep pot with food tongs and mits, adhere 3 different magnetic cheat sheets to fridge & pot to convert your favorite recipes, protect your kitchen surfaces with silicone trivet mats.
- PREMIUM QUALITY AND 100% SAFETY: Your safety is our first priority. We only using the FDA certificated material of food-grade silicone and 304 stainless steel, which is PBA free. These products are easy to clean, sturdy, durable and dishwasher safe.
- FITS 5, 6 & 8 QT AND OTHER BRAND PRESSURE COOKER：this set is compatible with most instant-Pot models including IP-DUO50, IP-DUO60, IP-LUX60 and IP-DUO80. It also fits other multi quarts (6 quarts and above) electric pressure cookers such as Kuhn Rikon, Power XL, Cuisinart, Fagor, Costaway, Faberware, T-fal, Elite, GoWise, Secura and Gourmia.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: This 12 pieces pressure cooker accessories set includes everything you need to cook without costing you a lot of time and money to buy each piece individually, will leave a lasting impression on your cooking and baking for years to come, you won’t disappointed!
BGR Top Deals:
- Crazy sale gets you killer noise cancelling headphones for less than half as much as Beats
- Today’s top deals: Big Philips Hue sale, $25 true wireless earbuds, $25 200GB microSD, Fire TV Stick 4K, more
Trending Right Now:
- The only accurate ‘Avengers: Endgame’ leaker says Deadpool isn’t coming to the MCU
- iPhone 11 will reportedly ditch a marquee feature that took Apple 5 years to develop
- One of the Galaxy Note 10’s biggest design changes just leaked