Breathing new life into historic park in Greenfield
WRTV's Kelsey Anderson shows us how a local artist is working alongside many volunteers to revitalize a serene space.
Nikon has unveiled its latest full-frame camera, the 24.5-megapixel Zf with retro style and technology borrowed from the company's high-end Z8 and Z9 cameras.
Google-backed audio content platform Kuku FM has raised $25 million in a new funding round as it looks to make deeper inroads with its audiobook offerings in the South Asian market. Indian billionaire and technologist Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum Partnership led the Series C funding in Kuku FM with International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank. Temasek-backed Vertex Ventures also participated in the new financing round, said the five-year-old startup that counts 3one4 Capital and Krafton also among its backers.
"What is the female version of the Roman Empire? What is something random that we all think about on a very regular basis that is female-specific?" The post What is the female equivalent to the now-viral question ‘How often do men think about the Roman Empire’? appeared first on In The Know.
As 'America's Got Talent' moves toward the finale, things get a little intense between the judges.
In the Wild West of generative AI, a new, unlikely cowboy is riding into town. Now, to build that out further, today it's announcing the acquisition of BlueWillow, a popular generative AI image creation platform that competes with services like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion. BlueWillow was only founded earlier this year, but with interest in generative AI being what it is right now, Discord becoming a go-to platform for creatives to engage with these tools, and the main version of its service being free to use, it really took off.
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in India that will allow users in its largest market to pay businesses using a variety of payment options from within the instant messaging app. The Meta-owned app on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayU and Bengaluru-headquartered Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. Wednesday's move follows WhatsApp partnering with Stripe earlier this year to help its users in Singapore pay businesses through the app.
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.
US Representative Deborah Ross has introduced updates to the Protect Musicians Act. If passed, the bill will create a level playing field for artist negotiating with major streaming companies.
Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of UPSIDE Foods, has been a champion of the cultivated meat industry, and especially its work in reducing the dependence on animals for food, since he was a cardiologist. In a one-on-one interview at TechCrunch Disrupt, Valeti explained that lots of people want to eat the cultivated chicken product UPSIDE Foods is producing — it just can’t make enough. UPSIDE Foods has raised over $600 million to date and is building facilities so it can produce at a higher rate.
Satellites depend on radio frequency spectrum to communicate with each other and with ground stations on Earth, but spectrum is a finite resource that’s prone to interference -- an issue that’s only gotten worse as more satellites are launched into orbit. Satellite operators have become increasingly concerned that growing numbers of spacecraft over the same region of Earth, using the same portion of the spectrum (called a frequency band), will generate more signal interference. To reduce this risk, operators typically coordinate with one another and enter into agreements to ensure interference is limited.
Xbox head Phil Spencer has spoken publicly — and semi-privately — about today's big document leak for the first time.
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.
Dixie D'Amelio says Charli and her boyfriend "love that I'm single."
White and Seacrest will work together following the new season, which is Pat Sajak's last. All your news as the "Wheel" turns.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Myra Magdalen's viral interior design style includes a wall devoted to worms and an homage to the dad from "Jimmy Neutron." The post Who is TikToker Myra Magdalen, and why is she going viral for having the weirdest bedroom decor ever? appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller is also known for giving skin a healthy glow.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
There are plenty of sticking points as congressional leaders meet to address name, image and likeness in college sports.