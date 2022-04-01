Breathtaking 1940 BMW 328 Superleggera Enters The Market

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

For many modern enthusiasts, BMW is a brand which has successfully married good looks with exhilarating performance to create to-die-for cars. While we might take that for granted today, back in 1940 the brand wasn’t that well regarded, at least nothing like the success it’s enjoyed in the past four decades. Many automotive historians credit the 1940 BMW 328 Superleggera with captivating the hearts of enthusiasts back in the day, and one of these rare classics has recently been listed for sale.

With a price of $795,000 this ride obviously isn’t within the reach of most would-be owners. There are solid reasons why this Bimmer probably costs more than your house is worth. With a curvaceous design penned by engineer Fritz Fiedler and his assistant Rudolf Schleicher, even today this ride is a real looker, easily captivating onlookers everywhere it goes.

The sultry bodywork was done by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, the same company which has done bespoke commissions for Ferrari, Aston Martin, and many other automakers. Underneath the thin-gauge aluminum panels is the coachbuilder’s touchstone tubular A-frame chassis. It’s no wonder the result so deftly commands any crowd.

Under the long hood with that low, wide scoop, is a pushrod 2.0-liter straight-six with twin cams. While it doesn’t sound like much by today’s standards, that mill produces 80-horsepower and 93 lb.-ft. of torque. Considering when prepped to race, the 328 Superleggera tips the scale at only 1,720 lbs. that’s none too shabby.

Adding to the special nature of this classic, it’s believed to be one of the first special Touring bodied cars made for BMW. What’s more, historians claim it’s just one of seven built with a dry-sump engine. That level of uniqueness always helps with value, hence the exclusive price tag.

Thanks to the start of WWII, BMW 328 series production was cut short, so you don’t find these lying around in barns all over the place. And since Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera folded up shop back in 1966, its creations command mighty prices. The result is most are priced out of the market for this European classic. However, anyone who can swing that lofty quantity stands to see big dividends as this German-Italian beauty continues to appreciate.

Images via DriverSource

