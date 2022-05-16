‘Breathtaking’ $5.6M compound hits market in North Carolina. See the stunning estate

A lavish estate that has an interior that looks like it’s straight out of “Bridgerton” has graced the real estate market for $5.59 million in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom compound almost reaches “mega-mansion” size with its 18,828 square feet and has practically every high-end amenity a person could ever dream of.

And yes, that includes a massive guest house.

Sitting on almost 17 acres, the compound rests on a private, gated driveway, away from the prying eyes of neighbors. According to the listing on Zillow.com, features include:

Grand staircase

Two story great room with a balcony

Chef’s kitchen

In-law suite

Basement with a full kitchen

Banquet room

Theater

Snack bar

Locker rooms

Indoor heated exercise pool

Elevator

Outside, a swimming pool with a slide and waterfall beckons. The guest home is 4,039 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, Pricey Pads reported.

You’d really never have to leave home again if you lived here.

Waxhaw is about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

