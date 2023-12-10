Breathtaking mansion listed in Georgia emits luminous vibes inside. Take a peek

TJ Macias
·1 min read

An estate that combines southern charm with modern sophistication has landed on the real estate market in Atlanta, Georgia, for a whopping $35 million.

Exterior of the mansion
The 11-bedroom residence with 13 full and seven partial bathrooms has a regal alabaster exterior that coincides with the fresh, forest green lawn along with a circular driveway. While the outside certainly is captivating, it’s the inside that will stop anyone in their tracks.

The entrance
“A true masterpiece of construction, taking three years to build by Brody Dernehl and designed by Harrison Design, it lacks nothing!” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty states.

Interior
The enormous interior — almost 50,000 square feet — takes the reins with its luxuriously amenities, which include:

Indoor pool
  • Indoor pool

  • Bowling alley

  • Indoor basketball half court

  • Batting cage

  • Golf simulator room

  • Theater

  • Hair salon

  • Spa

  • Wine cellar

  • Game room

  • Ballroom

  • Outdoor pool

  • Tennis court

  • Playground

  • Elevator

Screening room
“The high-level security system is complemented by the all impact glass for all windows and doors on ground level,” the listing details. “The 10-car garage is adequate for most car collectors and also hosts a full two bedroom apartment above one of the five bay sides.”

Batting cage
Here’s hoping that the glass that overlooks the batting cage is bulletproof — or at least baseball proof.

Interior
The listing is held by Betsy Akers with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Salon
