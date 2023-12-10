Breathtaking mansion listed in Georgia emits luminous vibes inside. Take a peek
An estate that combines southern charm with modern sophistication has landed on the real estate market in Atlanta, Georgia, for a whopping $35 million.
The 11-bedroom residence with 13 full and seven partial bathrooms has a regal alabaster exterior that coincides with the fresh, forest green lawn along with a circular driveway. While the outside certainly is captivating, it’s the inside that will stop anyone in their tracks.
“A true masterpiece of construction, taking three years to build by Brody Dernehl and designed by Harrison Design, it lacks nothing!” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty states.
The enormous interior — almost 50,000 square feet — takes the reins with its luxuriously amenities, which include:
Indoor pool
Bowling alley
Indoor basketball half court
Batting cage
Golf simulator room
Theater
Hair salon
Spa
Wine cellar
Game room
Ballroom
Outdoor pool
Tennis court
Playground
Elevator
“The high-level security system is complemented by the all impact glass for all windows and doors on ground level,” the listing details. “The 10-car garage is adequate for most car collectors and also hosts a full two bedroom apartment above one of the five bay sides.”
Here’s hoping that the glass that overlooks the batting cage is bulletproof — or at least baseball proof.
The listing is held by Betsy Akers with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.
