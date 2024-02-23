Brecheen's town hall tour hits Bartlesville: Calls for reduced government spending

U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen engaged in a spirited discussion with constituents at a town hall meeting in downtown Bartlesville's Community Center on Monday evening.

The meeting lasted over an hour and had over a hundred people in attendance covering a broad range of topics, including Brecheen's views on foreign policy, fiscal responsibility and national security.

A staunch member of the Freedom Caucus, Brecheen reiterated the group's commitment to curbing government spending and steering the country back towards its constitutional foundations.

Brecheen's main point is that congressional spending is out of control, a view he's held since his successful campaign for office in 2022.

Brecheen argued the necessity of reverting to 2019 government spending levels, which he noted were 30% lower in discretionary spending. He argued that such a reset could significantly impact the country's fiscal health, drawing on analyses by the Cato Institute to support his stance.

"If we can go back to 2019 on non-defense discretionary spending and slow the growth rate to 1%, it gives us a chance," Brecheen said. "It gives us a chance to make a significant change ten years out to at least hold our debt to GDP ratio."

Addressing the issue of inflation, Brecheen highlighted the financial strain on American families, with an average increase of $1,300 per month in expenses for the same goods and services compared to January 2021.

He attributed this surge to the devaluation of the currency and increased national debt, urging constituents to demand fiscal responsibility from their representatives.

"You have to be sticking your head in the sand for the last two and three years not to see the inflationary impact," He said. "The American people have got to reach out to their member of Congress and say you are taxing me whether you realize it or not by your appetite for debt spending," he said.

From Monday to Wednesday, Brecheen hosted six town halls daily in towns across his district, reaffirming his commitment to "hearing straight from the horse's mouth."

