Breckenridge man arrested after outcry of child sexual abuse in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO — A Breckenridge man who was jailed in Stephens County has been arrested after an outcry of child sexual abuse in San Angelo, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Dec. 13, 2021, Tom Green County deputies met with a child who made an outcry of sexual abuse. They stated a man, 17 at the time, had sexually assaulted them around Oct. 15, 2019, records state. The child was 10 at the time.

Through interviews, investigators learned the child had been sexually assaulted multiple times by the man, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Jan. 5, 2022, deputies met with the man, who was incarcerated in Stephens County on unrelated charges. He told officers he did sexually assault the child in October 2019, sometime before Halloween in San Angelo, according to the arrest affidavit.

John Warner Linden, 20, was arrested Feb. 7 on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond as of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records.

NOTE: The San Angelo Standard-Times uses the singular they/them when reporting child-related crimes to further protect the child's identity.

