Breckenridge man sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his parents

BRECKENRIDGE — A Breckenridge man who faced the death penalty for killing his parents in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole.

Paxton Lee Sullivan pleaded guilty to capital murder at a hearing in 90th Judicial District Court presided by judge Stephen Bristow, the Breckenridge Texan reported.

Paxton Sean Sullivan

The bodies of his parents, Terry and Mitchel Sullivan, were found at their house Dec. 14, 2018, according to earlier reports. Police had received a phone call about a body possibly being in the house.

Sullivan was taken into custody later that day on family property north of town.

Mitchel Sullivan was a lifelong rancher in Stephens County and retired county employee. Terry was the chief appraiser for Stephens County. She previously worked for many years as the Stephens County tax assessor collector.

Sullivan attended Wednesday's hearing via videoconferencing from the Stephens County Jail. Three of his siblings also were on the videoconference and expressed forgiveness, love and prayers for him during their separate victim impact statements, the Breckenridge Texan reported.

