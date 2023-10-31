Breeders' Cup contender Practical Move dies after a morning gallop at Santa Anita

A general view of Santa Anita Park is seen ahead of the Breeders' Cup horse race in Arcadia, Calif., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Post positions are drawn and odds are set for the 14 races in the 40th edition of the Breeders' Cup this week at Santa Anita. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse set to run in this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup has died after a workout at Santa Anita.

Practical Move was returning from a gallop on Tuesday morning when he experienced a suspected cardiac event, according to a statement from Breeders’ Cup officials. His rider wasn’t hurt.

Veterinarians from the California Horse Racing Board, 1/ST Racing and the Breeders' Cup tended to the 3-year-old colt.

Practical Move was the early 3-1 second choice for the $1 million Dirt Mile on Saturday at the 40th world championships.

He had five wins in eight career starts and earnings of $923,200. Practical Move won the San Felipe and Santa Anita Derby on his home track before a fever forced him to miss the Kentucky Derby in May. He then took six months off and returned to win a race on Oct. 6 at Santa Anita.

The colt was trained by Tim Yakteen.

