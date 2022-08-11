Do Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Breedon Group (LON:BREE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Breedon Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Breedon Group has grown EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Breedon Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.1% to UK£1.3b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Breedon Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Breedon Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£81k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic.

Is Breedon Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Breedon Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Breedon Group has shown the strengths to do just that. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Breedon Group you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

