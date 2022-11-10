Breese man charged in the killing of man whose body was found near Carlyle Lake

A 28-year-old Breese man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of man whose body was found near Carlyle Lake, the Clinton County sheriff said Wednesday.

Valentin Nau Navarro Lopez faces four counts of murder in the death of Marcos Chavez, 22, of Breese, Sheriff Dan Travous said.

Chavez was found dead on Sunday after Navarro Lopez was arrested in Gordon County, Georgia, according to a news release from Travous. Navarro Lopez had been arrested on charges of kidnapping and unlawful restraint in connection with the reported disappearance of Chavez on Saturday.

“Clinton County detectives were dispatched to interview” Navarro Lopez, the release stated. “Later that day, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office personnel located Marcos Chavez deceased near Carlyle Lake.”

Travous did not say how Chavez died. He also didn’t release information about a motive for the killing of Chavez.

The case started on Saturday when the sheriff’s office was notified of a possible kidnapping and unlawful restraint of Chavez.

“A multi-county search commenced as Clinton County detectives developed a suspect and later his whereabouts,” the release stated.

Navarro Lopez, who was returned to Clinton County on Monday, is being held on a $2 million bond. Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer filed the charges against Navarro Lopez.