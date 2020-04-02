Breethe Meditation APP Offers Free Resources To Help Consumers & Healthcare Workers Manage Anxiety During COVID-19







NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Breethe , one of the most downloaded meditation apps, is offering free memberships to North American healthcare workers during the pandemic as well as launching a free meditation collection called "Inner Wellness During Coronavirus."

The pressures of the pandemic are weighing on everyone — especially our healthcare workers. Breethe created this new collection to help people cope with the current crisis. This collection is free for anyone who downloads the app and includes:

Reducing Coronavirus Anxiety

Self-Care During the Coronavirus

Fear of Illness

Part of the Whole

Middle of the Night Worries

Coping with Grief

Loneliness

Panic Attacks

Meditations for Caregivers

Blanket of Love

and many more

Breethe co-founder and lead meditation teacher, Lynne Goldberg, commented, "People are suffering. Breethe's mission is to help as many people as possible deal with these new challenges. The healthcare workers are taking care of us, so we want to take care of them. We're all in this together."

Breethe has already donated more than 23,000+ memberships to the healthcare workers at OhioHealth, a non-profit system of hospitals and healthcare providers located in Columbus, Ohio.

System Vice President at OhioHealth, Kurt Olson, PhD., commented, "The app is amazing, it's especially useful during this COVID-19 crisis. Everything is moving and shifting so fast right now; we all need the gift of getting centered. Big thank you to the Breethe Team!"

Healthcare workers (including mental health) should contact healthcare@breethe.com from their medical email address and/or send a photo of their professional badge. Anyone who wants to access the free "Inner Wellness During Coronavirus" collection can simply download the Breethe app.

Meditation has countless benefits for one's overall well-being: reducing stress and anxiety, decreasing insomnia, and boosting focus and energy. Meditation teaches us how to pause, deal with difficulty, and feel more connected, which is particularly important in times of crisis.

For more on Breethe and their programming during COVID-19, visit: breethe.com . Follow along on Instagram at @BreetheApp .

About Breethe: Breethe helps people find inner wellness when coping with real-life challenges — through guided audio meditations, talks, music, and stories. Their ever-growing library helps people overcome anxiety, fall asleep, and deal with the stress of relationships, family, or the workplace. Users can subscribe via Apple iOS or Android apps, or visit breethe.com .

