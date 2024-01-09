Breeze Airways announces new RDU nonstops to each coast. Here’s where they’re headed.

Breeze Airways will begin flying nonstop between the Triangle and San Diego this spring, becoming the only airline to serve what’s considered one of RDU’s top unserved destinations.

Breeze, which offers flights to a dozen places from RDU including Los Angeles, will also begin flying nonstop to Westchester County Airport in suburban New York City. Westchester becomes the fifth New York-area airport served by nonstop service from RDU, after LaGuardia, Kennedy, Newark and Islip on Long Island.

The San Diego flight begins April 30 and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Westchester flights begin May 3 and operate Mondays and Fridays.

Neither flight is considered seasonal, meaning they won’t end on Labor Day, said spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones. Breeze builds its schedule around leisure travelers, so it’s possible the airline will suspend the service during low-demand months such as September or January, Edmondson-Jones wrote in an email.

RDU President Michael Landguth described San Diego as the “top unserved nonstop destination” from the Triangle when Frontier Airlines began flying the route twice a week in 2018. Frontier suspended the service a little more than a year later, saying it would consider resuming the flights in 2020. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, upending the airline business, and no airline has flown between RDU and San Diego since.

San Diego becomes the fourth nonstop destination on the West Coast, after Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. RDU considered the city an important destination for business travelers before the pandemic. But in announcing the new flight Tuesday, Breeze president Tom Doxey described southern California as one of the country’s “most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions.”

Breeze is a 3-year-old low-cost airline that has built its business on flying routes other carriers don’t. It made its debut at RDU last winter with flights to three destinations and has quickly expanded. On Feb. 2, Breeze becomes the first airline to fly between RDU and Akron-Canton in at least 20 years.