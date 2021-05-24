Breeze Airways to bring more nonstop flights to XNA

Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights from XNA to Tampa starting June 17 and nonstop flights to New Orleans and San Antonio starting July 15.

Breeze is a new airline from the founder of JetBlue targeting cities that are underserved by larger airlines.

Why it matters: With the three new cities, XNA will now offer nonstop flights to 21 destinations, giving local travelers more options to get away.

Context: In recent years, XNA has started offering direct flights to more cities, such as Phoenix, Austin and Nashville. Other expansion plans are in the works.

Details: Flights to the new cities will be available Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays year-round. And, heads up, you might be able to score a ticket for as low as $39.

