Breeze Airways flight to Providence diverted after argument between passengers

A Breeze Airways flight on its way to Providence Tuesday was diverted after an argument between two passengers escalated and became "a perceived security threat," the airline said.

Passengers, who described the arguing pair as a couple, overheard the word "bomb" during the argument, passengers said, according to a Florida television station.

The flight was headed for Rhode Island TF Green International Airport before it was diverted.

Nobody was injured, the airline said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jacksonville office responded and is reviewing the incident "for potential federal violations," according to a spokeswoman.

The Federal Aviation is also investigating, the agency confirmed.

Breeze Airways Flight 717, an Airbus A220, landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance, the FAA said. The flight had taken off from Orlando.

Local law enforcement met the plane and "safely deplaned" all 97 passengers and crew members, Breeze said.

Video taken by passengers shows a man and woman being handcuffed and escorted off the plane by police. The man apologized to other passengers for "messing up your travel plans."

Breeze provided overnight accommodations for all of the passengers and will fly them to Providence on Wednesday, the airline said. The flight is expected to depart from Jacksonville at 11:30 a.m. and land in Providence at 3:30, Breeze said.

"Safety is our top priority and we take threats of any kind very seriously," Breeze said in a statement. "We are committed to assisting law enforcement with the investigation into this incident."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Breeze Airways flight to Providence diverted after argument