Breeze Airways to fly to Tampa as well

Nov. 9—PLATTSBURGH — Breeze Airways, the new airline set to begin service to Orlando, Fla. out of Plattsburgh International Airport later this month, has added another Florida stop.

Flights to Tampa are slated to begin Feb. 2, 2024 with some fares starting at $89 one way if purchased by Nov. 14 for travel by Sept. 3, 2024.

"This is good for everyone," Clinton County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the Clinton County Legislature's Airport Committee, said.

"It's good for Canadians, it's good for us and we are very glad this is happening."

Feb. 2

Starting on Feb. 2, Breeze will offer flights to Tampa on Mondays and Fridays.

Breeze announced in September that they would be flying out of Plattsburgh to Orlando, beginning Nov. 28.

The airline was attracted to the Plattsburgh airport, which is on the flight line of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, in part by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat from Brooklyn.

"I am thrilled that Breeze Airways is spreading its wings and expanding its service in the North Country with additional seasonal flights to sunny Tampa, Florida," Schumer said.

"Breeze Airways continued expansion in Upstate New York is blowing a gust of fresh air into new affordable air service for Plattsburgh and families across the North Country. The federal funds I have worked hard to deliver will keep Plattsburgh International in stellar shape, and I am glad that Breeze has decided to further expand its North Country service."

Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' president, said the airline's focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service.

"As we continue to introduce new service from Plattsburgh, we're proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to Florida," Doxey said.

POPULAR AIRPORT

Plattsburgh International Airport opened in 2007 and has been popular with Canadians, many from the Montreal area, who fly to Florida and other points south. Contour Air offers daily service to Philadelphia and Allegiant Air flies directly to Florida.

"The addition of Tampa service points to the strength of the Plattsburgh-Montreal market and continued opportunities for expanding air service in the region," Christopher Krieg, PBG Airport Director, said.

"We appreciate Breeze Airway's continued partnership with Clinton County and the ongoing support and advocacy our elected officials provide to the North Country."

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said Breeze adding another flight is another positive development in the airport.

"We congratulate the Clinton County team on this added service, including the County Legislature, Airport Committee Chair Bobby Hall and Airport Manager Chris Kreig," Douglas said.

"And we thank Senator Schumer for his continued personal advocacy on our behalf. The Breeze services to Orlando and Tampa will definitely be popular with our Canadian friends as well as with people in the North Country and Vermont. We appreciate Breeze's confidence in this market and look forward to takeoff. Onward and upward!"

Hall said the flights to Florida are great, but the airport needs other service as well.

"These Breeze flights are nothing but good for our area, but we've got to get even more flights in here and we will continue to work on that," he said.

