Breeze Airways to take off from AVP on Tuesday

Jan. 26—PITTSTON TWP. — After a long absence, direct flights from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to Orlando, Florida, will resume, with the first flight scheduled for take-off on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Eric McKitish, Director of Marketing, Communications & Air Service Development at the airport, said a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.

The airport has not offered direct flights to Florida since Allegiant Air left in December 2017.

The announcement was made as the board elected a new chair and vice chair — Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin was named chair and Luzerne County Council member LeeAnn McDermott vice chair.

On Nov. 8, 2023, Carl Beardsley, Executive Director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, announced that Breeze Airways would provide service from the airport to Orlando, Florida, starting Jan. 30, 2024.

"This is great news today," Beardsley said at the news conference. "Orlando is one of our top destinations, and we are excited that Breeze will provide our area's families and businesses with convenient, nonstop service to Orlando."

Blake Haag, Director of Scheduled Planning for Breeze Airways, said trips initially will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with additional travel days and destinations possible in the future.

"We are a relatively new company, founded by David Neeleman, who you might know as the founder of Jet Blue," Haag said. "We are very excited about our new affiliation here at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and we look forward to a long relationship."

Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey said the airline's focus is on connecting under-served markets, adding non-stops between cities without existing service.

"As we introduce service from Wiles-Barre/Scranton, we're proud to bring an affordable and convenient new travel option to Orlando," Doxey said.

Public comment

The airport board meetings don't often have public commenters, but Carolyn Boone of Mountain Top addressed the board to relate a story about difficulties her daughter and family had on Jan. 7.

Boone was quick to state that the problem was not with the airport or any of its staff, rather it was with the airline, who she identified as American Airlines.

Boone said there was a snowstorm on Jan. 7 and the flight her family was scheduled on had a problem with a malfunctioning baggage weighing machine,m causing the passengers to be asked to de-plane and re-board four times. She said the flight was delayed for 12 hours, with four planes different planes involved, before finally taking off.

"I just wanted to let you all know what happened," Boone said.

Beardsley said he would look into it and report back to her. McGloin thanked Boone for her comment and urged Beardsley to find out what happened.

Other business

In other business, the board:

Accepted the resignation of Gary Borthwick, Assistant Airport Director, effective Jan. 31, and wished him well.

Approved Borthwick's final financial report, ratifying the invoices and payments from November 2023 in the amount of $2,065,305.39 which include $1,780,860.68 in construction project invoices. Also, for the month of December 2023, Airport Operations had a loss totaling $154,808 compared to a loss of $61,876 in December 2022 which is a difference of $92,932. Year to date, the loss is $923,165 as compared to a loss in 2022 of $335,566 a difference of $587,599. Invoices for supplies and services totaling $1,113,934.39 were approved, including major construction project costs of $727,840.49.63.

Heard Beardsley report on passenger activity. Passenger enplanements for December 2023 decreased 3.8% to 14,437, from 15,009 in December 2022. In October 2023, 0 departing flights were cancelled, out of a total of 17,142 departure seats. Also, 0 arriving flights were cancelled.

General Aviation operations for December 2023, had 1,944 operations (one take-off or one landing) which is an increase of 108.6% from December 2022. General Aviation revenues decreased $4,306 or 26% to $12,441.

