Breeze Airways offering 20% off all flights to celebrate Airbus A220 order

Breeze Airways is celebrating its new Airbus A220 aircraft order by offering 20% off base fares across its network.

To take advantage of the promotion, passengers will have to book their tickets on the airline’s website by 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 21 and use the code “A220” at checkout.

The discounts will apply to base fares on round-trip itineraries booked by the deadline and flown between March 6 and Sept. 3. The airline said in a statement that supply is limited and discounted tickets may not be available on some flights.

Breeze CEO David Neeleman said the company expects to add 10 A220s to its fleet by the end of the year and will only operate scheduled flights with A220s in the near future, and its Embraers will be moved to charter flights only.

During a press conference announcing the fare sale and fleet updates, Neeleman also said Breeze’s flight attendants will soon get new uniforms and noted that the airline is adding its 50th destination: New Bern, North Carolina. Starting May 24, that airport will see service to Hartford, Connecticut, and Orlando, Florida.

“Breeze’s business model is to bring air service to underserved markets across the U.S., so the vast majority of our routes have no nonstop competition,” Neeleman said in a statement. “The economics of the A220 are integral to that success.”

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Breeze Airways offering 20% off flights but you have to book fast