Breeze Airways service starts at Stewart Airport in Orange County

Breeze Airways service has begun service to two locations out of Stewart International Airport earlier this month.

The airline announced in December they would be adding service to the Orange County airport after success at Westchester County Airport since 2022.

Travelers can now book flights out of Stewart to Charleston, S.C. and Orlando, Fla. starting at around $69. However, flights run four times a week and schedules are not always the same, so make sure to check Breeze's website for more details on the frequency of service.

Stewart International Airport is the fifth New York airport with Breeze service. The others are Westchester County Airport, Plattsburgh International Airport, Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

