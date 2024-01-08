Breeze Airways steps up discount promotion at CT airport. There are ‘a la carte’ options.

Low-cost Breeze Airways is stepping up the promotion of its latest sale from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport — 35% off roundtrip base fares — with a new promo code and travel window.

The promo code “GETFRESH” must be used at checkout on the Breeze app or at flybreeze.com to take advantage of the discount. All flights must be booked by the end of the day on Friday for travel Jan. 5 through May 22.

Breeze said it offers travelers both bundled and a la carte options in a fare structure the airline calls “Nice, Nicer, Nicest.” Breeze said the “Nicest” option includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent — the carrier’s premium inflight service including 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol. See more here.

According to Bradley’s website, Breeze currently offers nonstop service to: Charleston, SC, Columbus, OH, Fort Myers, Fla., Jacksonville, Fla., Las Vegas, NV, New Orleans, LA, Norfolk, VA, Phoenix, AZ, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Richmond, VA, Sarasota/Bradenton, FL, Savannah, Georgia, Tampa, Fla. and Vero Beach, Fla.

The fine print: The discount applies only to new reservations, and supply is limited. No advance purchase requirement applies. Certain flights and days of travel may be unavailable, according to the airline.

Also, any changes to promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply.

