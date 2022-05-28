Breeze just launched its first-ever Airbus A220 aircraft that will take passengers coast-to-coast this summer on 17 transcontinental routes — see the full list

Taylor Rains
Breeze Airways A220.
Breeze Airways A220.Breeze Airways

  • Breeze Airways launched its inaugural A220 flight from Richmond to San Francisco on Wednesday.

  • The new plane is configured in three classes, including Nice, Nicer, and Nicest, the third being a first class cabin.

  • Breeze will operate 17 routes to 15 cities this summer, with some including a "BreezeThru" stop.

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is going cross-country.

On Wednesday, Breeze, the brainchild of JetBlue Airways founder David Neeleman, operated its first-ever flight using its new Airbus A220 aircraft. According to FlightAware, the inaugural journey flew five and half hours from Richmond to San Francisco, which is one of 17 transcontinental routes Breeze will operate this summer.

"The A220-300 is a game-changer for us as we can now serve guests coast-to-coast!" Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman said in a press release. "The A220 offers travelers the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows, and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations."

Breeze Airways' inaugural A220 taking off from Richmond.
Breeze Airways' inaugural A220 taking off from Richmond.Breeze Airways

Up until now, Breeze only operated the Embraer 190/195 regional jet on short and medium-haul flights along the East Coast, but recently expanded its Embraer network with flights from Provo, Utah, to San Francisco on the West Coast, reported The Points Guy.

With 80 A220 on order and the option for 40 more, the narrowbody jet will be Breeze's transcontinental workhorse. According to the carrier, the 17 routes will connect 15 cities this summer, like Providence, Rhode Island, to Los Angeles and Charleston, South Carolina, to Las Vegas. Some of the routes will be a "BreezeThru," which is the carrier's unique scheduling strategy that includes a stop, but does not require layover passengers to change planes.

For example, Charleston to Las Vegas will include a stop in cities like Richmond or Syracuse, New York, before continuing on to South Carolina. A Breeze spokesperson told Insider that the connection supports the carrier's nonstop flights, allowing customers to still connect between two cities on days when direct flights do not operate.

The A220s will be configured in three classes, including first, which is rare for budget airlines. Other carriers like Avelo Airlines and Frontier Airlines offer all-economy cabins with some extra legroom seats, with Spirit Airlines being the only one to offer a business-like "Big Front Seat," though it doesn't recline or get special perks like bags or snacks.

Breeze's first class, on the other hand, does come with the luxuries typically seen on a mainline carrier's business class. Specifically, passengers in the carrier's "Nicest" cabin can expect a reclinable seat with 39 inches of pitch, a leg rest, power ports, storage space, a large tray table, and a cupholder. The fare also comes with two checked bags, a carry-on, an inflight drink and snack, and priority boarding.

Breeze Airways A220 first class seat.
Breeze Airways' A220 first class seat.Breeze Airways

Breeze's other two fare classes, including "Nice" and "Nicer," are economy sections in a 2x3 configuration. Nicer comes with a 32-inch-pitch, extra-legroom economy seat and has the same perks as Nicest, minus the second checked bag. Meanwhile, Nice is the company's cheapest fare that only comes with a personal item and a standard seat with 30 inches of pitch.

Here is the list of Breeze's 17 A220 transcontinental routes.

Between Richmond and San Francisco

Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond, Virginia.Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Breeze started twice-weekly flights between Richmond and San Francisco on May 25. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Between Charleston and San Francisco

Heavy fog blankets the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
San Francisco, California.Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Breeze will start thrice-weekly flights between Charleston and San Francisco on May 26. Flights will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Between Louisville and San Francisco

Skyline of Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Louisville and San Francisco on May 27. Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Between Richmond and Las Vegas

City skyline at night with Bellagio Hotel water fountains, Las Vegas, Nevada, America, USA
Las Vegas, Nevada.RebeccaAng/Getty Images

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Richmond and Las Vegas on June 9. Flights will operate on Sundays and Thursdays.

Between Syracuse and Las Vegas

This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo shows the skyline in Syracuse, N.Y.
Syracuse, New York.Mike Groll, File/Associated Press

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Syracuse and Las Vegas on June 10. Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Between Fort Myers and Las Vegas

Fort Myers, Florida
Fort Myers, Florida.Gabriele Maltinti/Shutterstock

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Fort Myers and Las Vegas on June 11. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Between Providence and Los Angeles

Providence, Rhode Island.
Providence, Rhode Island.Allan Wood Photography/Shutterstock

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Providence and Los Angeles on June 29. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Between Norfolk and Los Angeles

Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia.Roberto Galan/Shutterstock

Breeze will start thrice weekly flights between Norfolk and Los Angeles on June 30. Flights will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Between Savannah and Los Angeles

Savannah, Georgia.
Savannah, Georgia.Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Savannah and Los Angeles on July 1. Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Between Huntsville and Las Vegas

An aerial view of Huntsville, Alabama, at dusk.
Huntsville, Alabama.Chris Boswell/Getty Images

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Huntsville and Las Vegas on August 4. Flights will operate on Sundays and Thursdays.

Between Norfolk and Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas, Nevada.Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Norfolk and Las Vegas on August 4. Flights will operate on Sundays and Thursdays.

Between Charleston and Las Vegas

Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolinaf11photo/Shutterstock

Breeze will start thrice weekly flights between Charleston and Las Vegas on August 5. Flights will operate on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Between Hartford and Las Vegas

Hartford, Connecticut.
Hartford, Connecticut.f11photo/Shutterstock

Breeze will start twice-weekly flights between Hartford and Las Vegas on September 7. Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Between White Plains and Los Angeles

Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, California.Perseomed/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

Breeze will start daily flights between White Plains and Los Angeles on September 7.

Between White Plains and Las Vegas

White Plains, New York.
White Plains, New York.Real Window Creative/Shutterstock

Breeze will start daily flights between White Plains and Las Vegas on September 8.

Between Jacksonville and Las Vegas

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville, FloridaESB Professional/Shutterstock

Breeze will start thrice weekly flights between Jacksonville and Las Vegas on September 8. Flights will operate on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Between White Plains and San Francisco

San Francisco, California.
San Francisco, California.canadastock/Shutterstock

Breeze will start daily flights between White Plains and San Francisco on November 2.

Read the original article on Business Insider

