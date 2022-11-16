Breezeline internet down throughout state on Tuesday

Breezeline logo

The internet provider Breezeline reported outages throughout Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.

Customers in Breezeline's two Ohio markets — Columbus and Cleveland — lost internet service shortly after noon. Breezeline said service was restored for many customers after about an hour, and for most remaining customers shortly after 3 p.m.

Breezeline attributed the outage to "failure of a third-party circuit," said company spokesman Andrew Walton.

Walton said the circuit failure impacted other internet and television providers as well.

"While the outage was beyond our control, we know that our customers depend on Breezeline services, so we regret the inconvenience it caused, and we thank customers for their patience as work was conducted to restore services," Walton said.

Walton declined to say, for proprietary reasons, how many Breezeline customers were impacted.

Breezeline took over for WOW!

Breezeline, based in Massachusetts, began serving Ohio customers in May, when it acquired the Columbus and Cleveland markets of WOW! for $1.125 billion. Formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, Breezeline is the nation's eighth-largest cable operator.

At the time it entered Ohio, Breezeline served 200,000 internet, 60,000 cable television and 35,000 telephone customers in the Columbus and Cleveland areas.

The company faced complaints about its service soon after entering the market.

Breezeline asked customers still experiencing problems to contact the company at breezeline.com/support.

