Breezy, chilly conditions expected for Monday; Christmas to be unseasonably warm

Centraal Illinois is getting a blast of winter to start the final work week before Christmas, with wind chills dipping into the teens thanks to blustery winds.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln says that as of 9:52 a.m. Monday, temperatures at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport had only reached the 30-degree mark, with highs only expected to hit 32 degrees. However, winds have been and are expected to be an issue today, with gusts up to 43 mph expected in Springfield on Monday.

John Bumgardner, a meteorologist with NWS, said that a tight pressure gradient have brought high wind gusts down to the surface behind a cold front, contributing to the blustery conditions brought forth Monday morning.

"That's where we're going to have seen our strongest wind gusts, right behind the cold front, where there's a strong sinking motion," Bumgardner said.

Clear, sunny skies will help to bring down those winds, but even tonight, chilly temperatures along with continued high winds could bring wind chills into single digits. Lows in Springfield are expected to reach 18 degrees, with winds still gusting around 23 mph. Bumgardner said that because winds will be easing off, the temperatures will plummet as a result.

"Through convection, it prevents the effects of radiation from really cooling the surface," Bumgardner said. "(When) the winds ease, the process of radiation will take over, we'll lose the warmth at the surface and temperatures will fall. As the winds decrease, temperatures simultaneously go down. Wind chills won't change much. We'll probably be in the teens and they might get down into the single digits around midnight."

Wet, but not white for Christmas

Winds will continue to die down into Tuesday, with temperatures warming slightly to 37 degrees before warming up even more later in the week. In addition, rainy weather is expected Thursday night into the weekend, making it possible that a wet Christmas might be in the works.

Bumgardner said that a jet stream will move northward towards Illinois, bringing with it temperatures near 50 degrees later in the week and rain coming from an upper-level trough arriving in central Illinois Thursday night.

"As that jet stream shifts north, we'll just warm up," Bumgardner said. "There's no really strong warm front in sight, but we do have a compact upper-level feature that will be coming in sometime late Thursday into Friday. That'll bring chances of rain that could linger into the weekend."

While NWS doesn't yet have a Christmas Day forecast, it does indicate Christmas Eve could be surprisingly warm along with the wet weather. Highs are expected to reach 55 degrees with a chance of rain, well above the normal of 38 degrees for Dec. 24.

Bumgardner noted that there's still a lot that's up in the air for the weekend, with another weather system being predicted by a few models. One thing he does predict is that temperatures will assuredly be above normal for the initial system.

"We won't really have to worry about snow, sleet, freezing rain or anything like that," Bumgardner said. "It'll just be regular old rain."

After Christmas, next week could be closer to normal, but there aren't any snow predictions yet, leaving the total snowfall at trace amounts for the season to date. If no snow falls in December, it would be the first time since 1889 that the Capital City saw no snowfall during the month.

"The cold probably won't come until later next week," Bumgardner said. "We don't forecast that far out (to New Year's), but looking at the model guidance, it seems like we're going to trend a little cooler, maybe closer to normal."

While the cold isn't going to last too much longer – at least in the short term – Bumgardner is warning people to be prepared with blankets, coats, and drinking water in case they get stuck out on the roads.

"It's a good reminder for people to make sure their cars are prepared for winter," Bumgardner said. "That could be keeping an extra coat or blanket in there, maybe a flashlight (and) extra water, things you might need in case your car breaks down."

