Breezy and mild Wednesday
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
India's PhonePe is getting into stock and mutual fund investment, the latest in a series of expansion by Walmart-backed payments app as it looks to leverage its 450 million-plus user base to win in new categories. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has raised $850 million in recent quarters, launched an app called Share.Market on Wednesday that will allow users to open their trading accounts and invest in stocks, mutual funds and ETFs. Stock broking is the latest offering from PhonePe, which also recently expanded to e-commerce with an app called Pincode.
Show off your soft, smooth feet with confidence.
They're 47% off for a limited time only.
It's on sale for less than $10 right now.
Try it for yourself.
This is a game changer.
It's been nearly a year since Meta announced at Connect 2022 that it would give its weird Caspar the Friendly Ghost-esque metaverse avatars some legs to make them appear slightly more human. The day of reckoning is almost upon us as Quest Home avatars now sport extra limbs in the latest beta version of the Quest software.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Amazon shoppers agree that this floral midi dress is so similar to the $250 Réalisation Par one that you can't even tell the difference.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Here's how to see the iconic piece from "And Just Like That..." up close — or even bring it home for a pretty penny.
Now that the 'Tears of the Kingdom' dust has settled like a descending paraglider, Nintendo has got to ramp up its efforts for the holiday season. You know what that means. Another Nintendo Direct is scheduled for August 31st at 10AM EST, according to a social media post from the company.
This Labor Day lawn tool deal will save you a gigantic 81% on a miniature chainsaw, bringing the price down to a paltry $32.99.
Panic is hosting its first-ever games showcase and here's everything you need to know.
Amazon has some of the best Labor Day tech deals you'll find anywhere this year. Get deals on laptops, tablets, fans, monitors and more.
"I promise you it will look a million times more expensive and it will change the look of your entire living room..."
Stocks gained on Monday as markets continue to digest Powell's key speech from last week and look forward to fresh jobs and inflation data.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
With 10,000+ five-star Amazon ratings, you'll want to add this number to your cart ... stat, while it's nearly 40% off!
The right rug can pull all your decor together.