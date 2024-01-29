Breezy Monday, few flurries Wednesday

TechCrunch

Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on Wednesday that its cloud-based email system was compromised by Midnight Blizzard, a Russia-linked hacking group that recently broke into Microsoft's corporate network. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the enterprise tech giant said it was notified on December 12 that Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear, had breached its cloud-based email environment. Midnight Blizzard is a notorious hacking group that is widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government.