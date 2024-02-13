Breezy morning followed by cooler afternoon temperatures

Tuesday will be breezy with cooler temperatures as a result.

West to northwest winds will gust around 20 mph and decrease throughout the day, according to NWS Melbourne.

Temperatures in the northern parts of Central Florida are expected to be in the mid-60s and in the mid-70s for the southern parts.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents for the beaches and hazardous boating conditions across the local Atlantic, according to NWS Melbourne.

A small craft advisory is in effect near Brevard and Treasure Coast waters at 7 a.m., followed by Volusia waters at 10 a.m.

The advisory expires at 4 p.m.