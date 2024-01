Monday will be full of chilly temps before dropping lower in the evening.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s as they will lower into the 40s at night, according to NWS Melbourne.

There will be plenty of sunshine.

Winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph and up to 20 mph on the coast.

Gusts will reach 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon and evening, according to NWS Melbourne.

Central Florida Atlantic beaches have a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents.