Breezy, very mild, early weekend showers

A ridge of high pressure over the Northeast will bring some sunshine, mixed with clouds. Winds will increase from the south, allowing temperatures to approach a very mild 60 degrees.

Clouds will thicken overnight ahead of a disturbance that will bring a few showers across the north, ending early Friday. The rest of the day will feature clouds mixing with sun and readings edging into the low 60s.

A band of rain will form ahead of a cold front later Friday night, tapering off Saturday morning, with some clearing in the afternoon. Expect another mild day in the 50s, as colder air will stay well to our north.

A southern system will bring rain back into the state on Monday, with some snow in the northwest, as colder air filters in from the north. The precipitation will taper off to snow showers Monday night, accompanied by breezy and colder weather.

Seasonably chilly weather will return the rest of the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer. High 59

Tonight: Clouds increase, late sprinkles. Low 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, mild. High 62 (48)

Saturday: Rain a.m., mostly cloudy, early shower. High 57 (51)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 46 (34)

Monday: Rain/snow mix. High 44 (33)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, brisk. High 39 (29)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High 42 (26)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.