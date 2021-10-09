Breezy winds put balloon fiesta launch on hold

Reuters

Australia was bracing for more COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, officials said on Saturday, even as it moves toward gradually easing pandemic restrictions with the vast majority of its people getting vaccinated against the virus. Sydney, in a lockdown for more than 100 days, is to ease some key restrictions for the fully vaccinated from Monday. More than 70% of people across New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have been fully vaccinated https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/sydney-readies-exit-lockdown-amid-concerns-over-faster-reopening-plans-2021-10-07.