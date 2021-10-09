Breezy winds put balloon fiesta launch on hold
A launch on the final Saturday of Balloon Fiesta is unlikely, but still dozens of balloons brightened the morning with fiery glows as the balloons started their burners. (Oct. 9)
A launch on the final Saturday of Balloon Fiesta is unlikely, but still dozens of balloons brightened the morning with fiery glows as the balloons started their burners. (Oct. 9)
A draft for an executive order concerning cryptocurrencies is reportedly being circulated among senior officials and regulators, proposed by the White House administration under President Joe Biden. According to Bloomberg this draft is currently under consideration and has not yet been passed nor officially confirmed.
Here's what we want in our carts rn.
Australia was bracing for more COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, officials said on Saturday, even as it moves toward gradually easing pandemic restrictions with the vast majority of its people getting vaccinated against the virus. Sydney, in a lockdown for more than 100 days, is to ease some key restrictions for the fully vaccinated from Monday. More than 70% of people across New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have been fully vaccinated https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/sydney-readies-exit-lockdown-amid-concerns-over-faster-reopening-plans-2021-10-07.
Despite the elections board stating there was no evidence of fraud in the state Trump easily won, the state's House Freedom Caucus is demanding the right to conduct their own investigation
The bonus could also help Southwest increase its own staff, especially as the airline reportedly plans to hire at several key airports.
Whether it passes is complicated.
While national Democrats, including President Joe Biden, struggle with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's positions in an evenly-divided Senate, progressives at home are launching campaigns to pressure the state's senior senator, threatening a primary challenger in 2024. Progressives are expressing frustration with Sinema, who they say is working against an already moderate president and making Democratic priorities more difficult to enact. Sinema also faced protesters at the airport last weekend, asking her why she is opposing Biden’s agenda in the Senate.
Shelley Meyer shared her thoughts after her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, was seen on video dancing intimately with another woman. The team's owner called his actions "inexcusable."
"We all make mistakes-we are all sinners," Shelley Meyer wrote on Twitter on Thursday
The TikTok influencer wore a tropical-printed, cheeky two-piece serving hella cake, but not the kind with frosting.
As if we needed one more reason to love Al Roker, he’s shared one small gesture that he did for his wife Deborah that’s captured thousands of people’s attention.
Every single day, this hubby tells his wife how much he wants to be a dad — and this day, he finally got his wish!
90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester may have a new love in his life, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his true opinion on ex Darcey Silva's most recent plastic surgery transformation. Watch!
Judge Judy is returning to TV with a new court show… and her longtime bailiff has an objection. After wrapping up a 25-year run with the syndicated Judge Judy, Judith Sheindlin is launching Judy Justice, a new court show that will stream weekdays on IMDb TV starting Monday, Nov. 1. But she’s also switching bailiffs, […]
Dance Moms star Chloé Lukasiak and influencer Brooklinn Khoury each posted sweet pictures together on their Instagram accounts on Thursday
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is questionable on the Minnesota injury report.
Jessie James Decker is toned and fit. The country singer shared a fat burning leg workout on Instagram that encourages everyone to get a quick sweat in.
Week 5 injury report is full of disparity as the Chargers have only two players with injury designations while half the Browns starting defense and much of the OL is listed questionable or out for Sunday's game:
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
Heather Dubrow's daughter Kat is a precocious baker. When she was 13 years old, The Real Housewives of Orange County daughter whipped up a lemon-curd cake that looked professionally made. So on Kat's 15th birthday, her family knew that nothing but the best would do in terms of desserts — and they delivered. In an Instagram post from October 5, Heather shared a peek inside Dubrow Chateau. "All set up for Kat's birthday!" she exclaimed, zooming in on a bright two-tier cake topped with a penguin in